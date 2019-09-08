China issues red alert as super typhoon Lekima approaches mainland

Fishing boats packed into the typhoon shelter at Nanfangao harbour in Suao, Yilan county, as Typhoon Lekima approaches off the shores of eastern Taiwan on Aug 8, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI - China's weather bureau issued a red alert early on Friday (Aug 9) as super typhoon Lekima approached Zhejiang province on the eastern coast, after forcing flight cancellations in Taiwan and shutting markets and businesses on the island.

The National Meteorological Centre said the typhoon, the strongest since 2014, was expected to hit the mainland in early on Saturday and then turn north. It has issued gale warnings for the Yangtze river delta region, which includes Shanghai.

Taiwan has already cancelled flights and ordered markets and schools to close on Friday as the typhoon heads northwest, cutting power to more than 40,000 homes and forcing the island's high speed rail to suspend most of its services.

The island's authorities issued landslide warnings after an earthquake of magnitude 6 struck its northeastern coast on Thursday, hours before the typhoon approached, which was forecasted to bring rainfall of up to 900mm in its northern mountains.

More than 300 flights to and from Taiwan have been cancelled and cruise liners have been asked to delay their arrival in Shanghai. Some trains from Shanghai have also suspended ticket sales over the weekend.

Heavy rain and level-10 gales are expected to hit Shanghai on Friday and continue until Sunday, with 16,000 suburban residents set to be evacuated, the official Shanghai Daily reported.

China's Ministry of Water Resources has also warned of flood risks in the eastern, downstream sections of the Yangtze and Yellow rivers until Wednesday.

China is routinely hit by typhoons in its hot summer months but weather officials said last week they have been relatively infrequent so far this year.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Typhoons/Hurricanes weather

TRENDING

Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
What to do this long weekend: Free admission to National Gallery & other fun activities
JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun perform 2002 NDP song We Will Get There in Instagram livestream
JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun perform 2002 NDP song We Will Get There in Instagram livestream
Japanese woman retires at 34 after living on $2 a day for 16 years
Japanese woman retires at 34 after living on $2 a day for 16 years
What I wished I knew before applying for my first BTO flat
What I wished I knew before applying for my first BTO flat
27 best senior citizen dining discounts in Singapore - Cheap buffets from $12.90++
27 best senior citizen dining discounts in Singapore - Cheap buffets from $12.90++
Thai astronomer quells fears over asteroid hitting earth
Thai astronomer quells fears over asteroid hitting earth
5 rare HDB types that are basically private houses
5 rare HDB types that are basically private houses
Child in China beaten to death by mother &#039;over table manners&#039;
Child in China beaten to death by mother 'over table manners'
Top Hong Kong police commander recalled from retirement as violence escalates
Top Hong Kong police commander recalled from retirement as violence escalates
Huawei set to unveil own OS for smart displays as Android fate looms
Huawei set to unveil own OS for smart displays as Android fate looms
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
&#039;Is my maid using black magic?&#039; These stories will give you the chills!
'Is my maid using black magic?' These stories will give you the chills!

LIFESTYLE

18 hacks to keep you from forgetting things in your hotel room
18 hacks to keep you from forgetting things in your hotel room
20 birthday freebies you didn&#039;t know you could get in Singapore
20 birthday freebies you didn't know you could get in Singapore
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
14 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
14 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law

Home Works

House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang
House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A bicentennial guide to 200 years of Singapore-made tech and games
A bicentennial guide to 200 years of Singapore-made tech and games
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident

SERVICES