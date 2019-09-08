China issues red alert as super typhoon Lekima approaches mainland

Fishing boats packed into the typhoon shelter at Nanfangao harbour in Suao, Yilan county, as Typhoon Lekima approaches off the shores of eastern Taiwan on Aug 8, 2019.

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI - China's weather bureau issued a red alert early on Friday (Aug 9) as super typhoon Lekima approached Zhejiang province on the eastern coast, after forcing flight cancellations in Taiwan and shutting markets and businesses on the island.

The National Meteorological Centre said the typhoon, the strongest since 2014, was expected to hit the mainland in early on Saturday and then turn north. It has issued gale warnings for the Yangtze river delta region, which includes Shanghai.

Taiwan has already cancelled flights and ordered markets and schools to close on Friday as the typhoon heads northwest, cutting power to more than 40,000 homes and forcing the island's high speed rail to suspend most of its services.

The island's authorities issued landslide warnings after an earthquake of magnitude 6 struck its northeastern coast on Thursday, hours before the typhoon approached, which was forecasted to bring rainfall of up to 900mm in its northern mountains.