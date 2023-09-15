China to maintain communication, deepen exchanges on governance with Cambodia: State media

BEIJING — China said it is willing to maintain regular strategic communication and deepen exchanges on governance with Cambodia, state media said on Friday (Sept 15) after leaders of the two countries met.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Xi said China was willing to work with Cambodia on law enforcement and security cooperation and continue to crack down on cross-border crimes such as internet gambling and telecommunication fraud.

