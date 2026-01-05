Award Banner
China may take time to lift unofficial ban on Korean culture, South Korean official says

Pro-China supporters hold China and South Korea flags near Gimhae International Airport ahead of a bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade tensions and bilateral relations, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, in Busan, South Korea, Oct 30, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 05, 2026 6:20 AM

SEOUL — Beijing is unlikely to lift its unofficial ban on Korean culture anytime soon, South Korean Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik said in a radio interview on Monday (Jan 5).

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is on a state visit to China and is due to hold summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Kang said South Korea and China will sign preliminary agreements in areas including supply chain and digital economy.

The two countries will promote co-operation in areas such as supply chain investment, digital economy, startups, environment, climate change, human exchanges, tourism, and countering transnational crime, South Korean national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Friday.

