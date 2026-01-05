China may take time to lift unofficial ban on Korean culture, South Korean official says

SEOUL — Beijing is unlikely to lift its unofficial ban on Korean culture anytime soon, South Korean Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik said in a radio interview on Monday (Jan 5).

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is on a state visit to China and is due to hold summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Kang said South Korea and China will sign preliminary agreements in areas including supply chain and digital economy.

The two countries will promote co-operation in areas such as supply chain investment, digital economy, startups, environment, climate change, human exchanges, tourism, and countering transnational crime, South Korean national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Friday.

[[nid:727555]]