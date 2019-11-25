China meddling allegations roil Taiwan's election campaign

TAIPEI - Election campaigning in Taiwan was hit at the weekend by new allegations that Beijing had tried to meddle in the island's politics.

A Chinese defector, named as Wang "William" Liqiang by Australian media, gave a sworn statement to the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, or ASIO, about Beijing's efforts to influence politics in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Australia.

In particular, Mr Wang said he helped guide positive media attention towards certain Taiwanese politicians, including President Tsai Ing-wen's main opponent, Mr Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang party.

Mr Han said that he would drop out if it was shown that he had taken money from China's Communist Party.

China said in a statement on Saturday (Nov 23) that Mr Wang is a convicted fraudster who travelled on fake documents.

Taiwan, claimed by China as its territory to be brought under Beijing's control by force if needed, is already on high alert for Chinese attempts to sway presidential and legislative elections scheduled for Jan 11, whether through disinformation campaigns or military intimidation.

"Taiwan was the most important work of ours: the infiltration into media, temples, and grassroots organisations," Mr Wang said through a translator in a televised interview on Australia's Channel 9 "60 Minutes" programme on Sunday.

The details about what China is suspected of doing in Taiwan quickly provoked strong reaction from both Mr Han and his party as well as President Tsai and her ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which supports Taiwan's formal independence, a red line for Beijing.