China military drove away Philippine aircraft near Spratly Islands

BEIJING — China's military said it warned and drove away three Philippine aircraft that "illegally intruded" into the airspace near Spratly Islands on Thursday (Feb 20).

There was no immediate comment from the Philippine embassy in Beijing on the Chinese military's statement issued on Friday.

China's Southern Theatre Command accused the Philippine side of attempting to "peddle its illegal claims" through provocation, and warned that the "clumsy manoeuvre is doomed to failure".

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, a vital waterway for more than US$3 trillion (S$4 trillion) of annual ship-borne commerce, putting it at odds with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

A 2016 arbitration ruling invalidated China's expansive claim but Beijing does not recognise the decision.

