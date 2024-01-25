China military says US destroyer in Taiwan Strait 'hyped' up passage

BEIJING — China's military said it organised troops to follow and monitor a US destroyer that transited through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday (Jan 24), according to a statement.

A spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said the USS John Finn destroyer "openly hyped" up the passage, in a statement released late Wednesday.

"Recently, the US military has frequently carried out provocative acts and maliciously undermined regional peace and stability. The troops in the theatre are on high alert at all times and resolutely defend national sovereignty," the spokesperson said.

