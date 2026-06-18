China, Myanmar pledge mutual support in joint statement

BEIJING — China on Wednesday (June 17) issued a joint statement with Myanmar following meetings between their leaders earlier this week in Beijing, saying the two nations will continue to support each other in areas of core interest and major concern.

China welcomed the general election in Myanmar and reaffirmed support for Myanmar's efforts in advancing sustainable peace, stability, and development in the country.

Both sides reaffirmed neither country would allow its territories to be used for activities detrimental to each other's security interests.

The neighbouring countries pledged to promote the implementation of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor and advance co-operation on major projects such as the Kyaukpyu Deep-Sea Port and the Muse-Mandalay Railway.

The countries also agreed to deepen co-operation in mining, digital economy, AI, and agriculture, among other areas; to utilise the China-Myanmar oil and gas pipelines; and advance power grid interconnection.

Beijing says it supports Myanmar in advancing domestic peace and reconciliation processes through political dialogue and backs its "full, equal, and constructive participation" in Asean and the UN to safeguard its interests.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Myanmar "at a mutually convenient time", the joint statement issued by China's foreign ministry added.

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