China, Myanmar pursue deeper ties as leaders hold talks in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting in Beijing with his Myanmar counterpart Min Aung Hlaing, Chinese official media agency Xinhua said on Tuesday (June 16), as the neighbouring countries seek to deepen relations.

Min Aung Hlaing is in China for a five-day visit until Friday, his first trip to the world's second-largest economy since the former junta chief formalised his grip on power following controversial elections in the war-torn country in December and January.

Beijing held a state welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on Tuesday morning before the leaders began their talks.

The two men then witnessed the signing of co-operation documents, Xinhua said without elaborating.

China remains one of the most important foreign partners of Myanmar's military, which seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, triggering an armed uprising.

The meeting is Min Aung Hlaing's second with Xi in less than a year, after he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin last August.

While Min Aung Hlaing had picked India for his first foreign trip after becoming president, some analysts said the visits to China suggested a closer relationship with Beijing and a boost to his international acceptance.

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