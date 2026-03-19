China offers to work with Southeast Asia on energy security

BEIJING - China, home to the world's biggest oil refining sector, said it was ready to work with Southeast Asia in addressing energy problems stemming from the war in Iran and called on the parties involved to immediately cease military operations.

China's show of willingness to work with the region of more than 700 million people would be welcome relief to Southeast Asian oil importers after an order by Beijing earlier this month to ban Chinese exports of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel.

The ban would worsen shortages and further hike prices for some of China's strategic partner-nations in Southeast Asia, which have already been reeling from supply cuts brought on by the US-Israeli war against Iran.

"The situation in the Middle East has disrupted global energy security," said Lin Jian, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, told a regular news conference when asked if Southeast Asian nations had reached out to China for help.

"The countries involved should immediately cease military operations to prevent regional instability from having a greater impact on global economic development," said Lin.

"China is willing to strengthen coordination and co-operation with Southeast Asian countries to jointly address energy security issues," Lin added.

Any easing of Beijing's ban could help soothe fuel jitters in countries from the Philippines to Cambodia.

Philippine Energy Secretary Sharon Garin met with the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines on Tuesday to discuss co-operation in energy, a departure from the two countries' arguing over maritime rights in the South China Sea.

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