Singapore-flagged vessel sinks off Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea, at least 2 dead

BEIJING - China and the Philippines said on Friday (Jan 23) they launched rescue operations after receiving reports of a distressed cargo ship near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea which was carrying 21 Philippine crew members.

The Chinese military said 17 crew members were rescued and two of them later died, after a report around 1.30 am on Friday that a foreign cargo vessel had capsized in waters near the shoal. It dispatched aircraft to conduct searches and the Chinese Coast Guard sent two vessels for rescue efforts.

One person was receiving emergency medical treatment, it said, adding that China's maritime authorities were organising additional rescue forces to head to the area.

The Philippine Coast Guard said it deployed two vessels and two aircraft to rescue the Philippine crew from a Singaporean-flagged cargo vessel loaded with iron ore that was en route to the southern Chinese city of Yangjiang.

"The PCG Command Center acquired information from the Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre that 10 of the 21 Filipino crew members were rescued by a passing China Coast Guard vessel," it said.

In a statement at 4.10pm (Singapore time) on Friday (Jan 23), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) confirmed that it has been informed of the incident as the vessel's flag state.

The authority added that 17 of the 21 crew members have reportedly been recovered, but two of them have died.

"Four of the crew members remain unaccounted for. There were no Singaporeans onboard the vessel," said MPA, adding that it will be investigating the incident.

Scarborough Shoal is one of Asia's most contested maritime features and a frequent flashpoint in disputes over sovereignty and fishing rights.

On Tuesday, the Chinese military said it organised naval and air force units to drive away a Philippine government aircraft that it accused of "illegally intruding" into airspace over the atoll.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, overlapping the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Additional reporting by AsiaOne

