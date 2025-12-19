China says arms trade with Cambodia, Thailand unrelated to border conflict

BEIJING — China said on Thursday (Dec 18) its arms trade with Thailand and Cambodia is unrelated to the current conflict between the Southeast Asian neighbours, with which Beijing has close ties.

"We hope relevant parties will refrain from making subjective speculation and malicious hype," the Chinese Defence Ministry said in response to reports that Thai troops seized Chinese-made weapons from Cambodian positions as border clashes between the two nations reignited.

Beijing hopes the two countries can reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, the ministry said, adding that China will continue to advocate for peace and talks.

Border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia resumed this month and have killed more than 40 people and displaced over half a million in both countries.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in separate calls with his Thai and Cambodian counterparts on Thursday, also called for an immediate ceasefire and criticised "false information" that he said was aimed at smearing China's ties with the two countries.

"As a friend and close neighbour of both Cambodia and Thailand, China least wants to see the two sides engage in armed conflict, and is deeply saddened by civilian casualties caused by the clashes," the Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying.

China will continue to play a constructive role in facilitating peace, Wang said, urging both countries to protect the safety of Chinese projects and personnel.

Beijing last week warned Chinese citizens to leave border areas after media reports of injuries.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday a special envoy for Asian affairs would be visiting Cambodia and Thailand on Thursday to conduct mediation.

