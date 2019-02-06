China says US actions on Taiwan, South China Sea threaten stability

A graduate waves the Taiwanese flag during commencement ceremonies at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on May 30, 2019.

The United States' actions on Taiwan and the South China Sea are hardly conducive to maintaining stability in the region, a senior Chinese military official said on Saturday (June 1), responding to comments by acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan.

"He (Mr Shanahan) has been expressing inaccurate views and repeating old tunes about the issues of Taiwan and the South China Sea," Major General Shao Yuanming, a senior official of the People's Liberation Army, told reporters after Mr Shanahan's speech.

"This is harming regional peace and stability."

Major General Shao added that China would defend its sovereignty at any cost should anyone try to separate Taiwan from its territory.