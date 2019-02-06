China says US actions on Taiwan, South China Sea threaten stability

A graduate waves the Taiwanese flag during commencement ceremonies at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on May 30, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

The United States' actions on Taiwan and the South China Sea are hardly conducive to maintaining stability in the region, a senior Chinese military official said on Saturday (June 1), responding to comments by acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan.

"He (Mr Shanahan) has been expressing inaccurate views and repeating old tunes about the issues of Taiwan and the South China Sea," Major General Shao Yuanming, a senior official of the People's Liberation Army, told reporters after Mr Shanahan's speech.

"This is harming regional peace and stability."

Major General Shao added that China would defend its sovereignty at any cost should anyone try to separate Taiwan from its territory.

It views the self-ruled island as a wayward province and has not ruled out the use of force to return it to the fold.

"China will have to be reunified," Major Gen Shao said. "If anybody wants to separate Taiwan from China, the Chinese military will protect the country's sovereignty at all costs."

China translates the Chinese word "tong yi" as "reunification", but it can also be translated as "unification", a term in English preferred by Taiwan independence supporters who say the Communist government has never ruled the island, so it cannot be "reunified".

Earlier, Mr Shanahan told delegates at a defence forum in Singapore that the United States would no longer "tiptoe" around Chinese behaviour in Asia, with stability in the region at threat on issues ranging from the South China Sea to Taiwan.

Mr Shanahan did not directly name China when he spoke of"actors" destabilising the region, but went on to say the United States would not ignore Chinese behaviour.

However, Major Gen Shao responded by saying it was the United States that was destabilising the region with its recent actions.

In May, a US warship sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal claimed by China in the South China Sea, angering Beijing at a time of tension over trade between the world's two biggest economies.

More about

china Taiwan SOUTH CHINA SEA
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

A night at one of Singapore&#039;s worst hotels, according to Tripadvisor - Is it really that bad?
A night at one of Singapore's worst hotels, according to Tripadvisor - Is it really that bad?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
Singapore, Malaysia to defer Johor Baru-Woodlands RTS Link till Sept 30
Singapore, Malaysia to defer Johor Baru-Woodlands RTS Link till Sept 30
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
19-year-old Singaporean wins ju-jitsu world title
19-year-old Singaporean wins ju-jitsu world title
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Taxis are where people can truly be themselves, say first-time Singaporean filmmakers
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
China strips South Korea of football trophy for &#039;indecent&#039; celebrations
China strips South Korea of football trophy for 'indecent' celebrations
Apple plans to (finally) pull the plug on iTunes
Apple plans to (finally) pull the plug on iTunes

LIFESTYLE

Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots
Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots
The complete noob&#039;s guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore
The complete noob's guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore
Beating anorexia: What causes the eating disorder - and how to support someone battling it
Beating anorexia: What causes the eating disorder - and how to support someone battling it
Make June a little hotter with these hot male celebs
Make June a little hotter with these hot male celebs

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away

SERVICES