China supports Thailand, Cambodia reconciliation, foreign minister says

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi walks between meetings during the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 11, 2025.
PHOTO: Mandel Ngan via Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONAugust 14, 2025 8:33 AM

BEIJING — China expressed support for Thailand and Cambodia in resolving their border dispute and offered to provide assistance based on the wishes of both nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement on Thursday (Aug 14).

Wang said China supports the Southeast Asian countries in strengthening dialogue, and hopes they rebuild mutual trust. He met his counterparts on the sidelines of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in China's southwestern Yunnan province.

