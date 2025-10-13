China tells the Philippines to stop 'provocations' after South China Sea vessel clash

BEIJING — China on Monday (Oct 13) urged the Philippines to not challenge its efforts to "safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests" after vessels from the two countries clashed near disputed islands in the South China Sea.

China urges the Philippines to immediately stop "violations and provocations", Lin Jian, a spokesperson of the foreign ministry, told a regular press briefing.

China and the Philippines traded accusations on Sunday over a maritime confrontation near Sandy Cay, a coral reef within the Spratly Islands.

