China too distracted to worry about Taiwan: Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je

TAIPEI - China has too many other issues to worry about at the moment - from protests in Hong Kong to a slowing economy - to give much thought to Taiwan, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je said on Thursday (Dec 5).

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under Beijing's control by force if necessary.

It regularly calls Taiwan the most sensitive issue in China-US ties, Washington being Taiwan's main arms supplier.

But Ko, who is sometimes seen as a potential future Taiwan president, said that while Taiwan was important to China, it was not currently the "core issue" that Beijing likes to portray.

"They say that Taiwan is a core issue, but I'm very clear that it isn't. Taiwan is not China's core issue," he said.

"In comparison to Hong Kong, to Xinjiang, Taiwan is not on the top of the priority list. For mainland China, there are their economic problems, their GDP growth has already fallen to below 7 per cent," Ko said in a Reuters interview, where he switched between Mandarin and English.

Hong Kong has been rocked by anti-government protests for nearly six months, the biggest challenge to President Xi Jinping since he took charge in 2012.

Beijing has also come under international opprobrium for locking up a million or more Muslim Uighurs in western China's Xinjiang region as part of what it calls a de-radicalisation programme.