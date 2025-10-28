China urges joint efforts with Japan, South Korea, Asean in science and tech

BEIJING — China has called on its neighbours Japan, South Korea, and Asean countries to make greater efforts in science and technology, including carrying out joint scientific and technological research, according to the official Xinhua.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang pointed to opportunities in artificial intelligence, robotics, and biomedicine, brought about by scientific and technological revolution and an industrial transformation.

In remarks at a leaders' meeting with Asean, Japan, and South Korea in Malaysia and published by Xinhua late on Monday (Oct 27), Li said China is willing to continue to cooperating in the digital economy, electric vehicles and clean energy.

"We must persist in properly resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, oppose external interference, and avoid artificially creating tension and conflict," he said in a speech at the meeting.

