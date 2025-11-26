China warns it will 'crush' foreign efforts to interfere over Taiwan

BEIJING — China warned on Wednesday (Nov 26) it would "crush" any foreign attempts to interfere over Taiwan, after Japan announced plans to deploy missiles on an island near democratically-governed Taiwan.

"We have a firm will, strong determination and a strong ability to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Peng Qingen, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, told a regular press conference, in a response to a question on the planned deployment.

"We will crush all foreign interference."

Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of it. The island's government rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

"Japan's deployment of offensive weapons in areas adjacent to China's Taiwan region is extremely dangerous, deliberately creating regional tensions and provoking military confrontation," Peng said.

