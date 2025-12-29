China welcomes Thailand-Cambodia truce ahead of trilateral talks

BEIJING - China on Sunday (Dec 28) congratulated Cambodia on reaching a ceasefire with Thailand after weeks of deadly border fighting, as officials from the three countries prepared to open a two-day meeting in southwestern China.

Thailand and Cambodia on Saturday ended weeks of fierce border clashes that killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million by agreeing their second ceasefire in recent months.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart, called the ceasefire "an important step towards restoring peace" and said it was "in line with the shared expectations of countries in the region."

Cambodia's top diplomat, Prak Sokhonn, and his Thai counterpart, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, are both expected to meet Wang in the Chinese province of Yunnan on Sunday and Monday to discuss the border situation.

Cambodia and Thailand should "promote a complete and lasting ceasefire, resume normal exchanges and rebuild mutual trust" Wang said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The two countries' diplomats and military officials should use the meeting in Yunnan as an opportunity to "communicate in a flexible manner and enhance understanding," Wang added.

China is willing to provide humanitarian aid to Cambodia for the settlement of those displaced in the border regions, he said.

