China woman, pushed off cliff in Thailand by husband, meets rescuers 5 years later

Wang Nan came face to face with death after she was pushed off a cliff by her husband.

The Chinese national plunged 34m and was severely injured. If not for the quick response of park officials at the Pha Taem National Park on that morning in June 2019, the 37-year-old might not have survived.

And she never forgot that. Nearly five years later, Wang returned to the park in northeastern Thailand to thank the four people who saved her life.

Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation documented the emotional reunion on Saturday (April 20) on their Facebook page.

Wang, who was in tears, embraced her rescuers — three men and one woman. She also visited the site of the incident.

The post stated that Wang thanked the officials for their quick response and saving her life, and also gifted them hampers of health drinks as a token of her gratitude.

On June 9, 2019, Wang, who was three months pregnant, and her husband, Yu Xiaodong, went up to a cliff near Pha Taem Viewpoint to watch the sunrise, reported the Bangkok Post.

After kissing his wife on the cheek, Yu, then 33, uttered "Go to hell!" before pushing Wang off the edge. Her fall was broken by several trees but she suffered severe injuries.

A Thai tourist found her in a ravine at the bottom of the cliff and alerted national park officials, who reached her fast and administered first aid. She was then transported to the district hospital for emergency treatment.

Wang suffered 17 fractures to her left thigh, left arm, left collar bone, hip bone and knees according to Thai PBS World.

Yu was arrested a week after the fall, and sentenced to 33 years and four months' jail by Thailand’s highest court for attempted murder in June 2023, The Straits Times reported.

Wang's foetus reportedly did not survive.

Speaking to China Daily after the sentencing, Wang, who has since filed for divorce, claimed that Yu had incurred gambling debts and attempted to kill her to inherit her wealth and assets. Wang was reportedly wealthy and had a few businesses in Thailand.

