China's foreign minister seeks fair, open cooperation with Japan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a press conference on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF), at the media centre in Beijing, China, Oct 18, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters
October 20, 2023

BEIJING — Cooperation between China and Japan should be fair and open, and both sides should not "artificially" set restrictions and engage in "decoupling", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday (Oct 19).

In a video address delivered at the opening of the 19th Beijing-Tokyo Forum, Wang said both countries should attach great importance to reversing the "low level of national sentiment" between their peoples.

