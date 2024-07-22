China's Philippines embassy demands answers for propaganda against Covid-19 vaccine

BEIJING — The Chinese embassy in the Philippines said on Monday (July 22) the United States should give an explanation to the Filipino people as soon as possible for its false propaganda against China's Covid-19 vaccine.

The remarks centred around a Reuters investigative report that said the US military launched a clandestine programme during the Covid pandemic to discredit China's Sinovac inoculation in the Philippines.

A spokesperson for China's embassy said the US should immediately correct its "erroneous practises, stop using lies to confuse the world, stop slandering and smearing other countries."

