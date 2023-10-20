China's Xi calls for efforts to fight cross-border crimes with Thailand

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China and Thailand should step up efforts to crack down on cross-border crimes such as telecommunications fraud and online gambling, President Xi Jinping told Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in Beijing on Thursday.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Thailand within multilateral frameworks, state media China Central Television quoted Xi as saying while meeting Srettha.

