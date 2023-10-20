asia

China's Xi calls for efforts to fight cross-border crimes with Thailand

Journalists watch a giant screen broadcasting footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at the opening ceremony of the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF), at the media centre in Beijing, Oct 18, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters
BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China and Thailand should step up efforts to crack down on cross-border crimes such as telecommunications fraud and online gambling, President Xi Jinping told Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in Beijing on Thursday.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Thailand within multilateral frameworks, state media China Central Television quoted Xi as saying while meeting Srettha.

