China's Xi calls on nation to firmly oppose Taiwan independence
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (Sept 30) called on the nation to firmly oppose "Taiwan independence separatist activities" and external interference, the state news agency reported.

Xi made the remarks at a reception in Beijing celebrating the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Xi vowed to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity while also pledging to deepen cross-strait exchanges and co-operation.

