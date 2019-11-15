China's Xi warns Hong Kong protesters jeopardise 'one country, two systems'

China's President Xi Jinping warned Thursday that protests in Hong Kong threaten the "one country, two systems" principle governing the semi-autonomous city that has tipped into worsening violence with two dead in a week.

Hong Kong has been ruled by a unique system guaranteeing greater freedoms than on the mainland since its handover from British rule to China in 1997.

Protesters ripped up paving stops to block roads near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. PHOTO: AFP

But protests, which began against a now-shelved extradition bill to China, have spiralled into wider calls for democracy and police accountability as violence and demonstrations roil the city, challenging Beijing's authority.

For a fourth straight day on Thursday, protesters caused widespread disruption with barricades and rallies, as the police drafted in reinforcements and the government denied rumours of an imminent curfew.

The five-month crisis has entered a new phase in recent days with hardcore protesters embarking on a campaign to "blossom everywhere" across the city in a bid to stretch police resources.

The protests, fuelled by fears that the territory's China-backed government is encroaching on the city's freedoms, are backlit by fears China may send in its troops to squash the movement.