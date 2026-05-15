Chinese man kicks and damages auto gates at Bangkok airport, gets blacklisted from Thailand

A Chinese man has been permanently banned from Thailand after he allegedly caused 450,000 baht (S$17,600) worth of damage to two automated immigration gates at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday (May 13).

The man, identified as 30-year-old Zheng Liwei, was seen on closed-circuit television cameras kicking the auto gates at around 2.35pm when they didn't open for him.

He is also accused of verbally insulting immigration officers who approached him afterwards, according to multiple local reports.

The incident occurred at the airport's departure immigration area.

Zheng, who wanted to board a Spring Airlines flight to Shanghai, had reportedly placed his boarding pass instead of his passport on the scanner of the first auto gate.

When the auto gate didn't open, Zheng allegedly kicked it and then went to another.

At the second auto gate, he reportedly scanned his passport incorrectly.

This time, he purportedly kicked and then forced his way past the auto gate. He was then detained by immigration officers.

Shortly after, Zheng allegedly shouted insults and profanities at officers. He purportedly also attempted to assault them.

Zhang is reportedly facing charges for damage of property, which is punishable by up to three years' jail, a fine or both.

He is also accused of verbally abusing the officers, which carries a penalty of up to a year in jail, a fine, or both.

In addition, Zhang will reportedly be asked to compensate 450,000 baht for the damage caused to government property.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com