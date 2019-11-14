Chinese students flee Hong Kong as campuses burn

SHENZHEN/HONG KONG - Having fled Hong Kong universities they had thought were a ticket to success, Chinese students from the mainland sit in hostels and noodle shops in the neighbouring city of Shenzhen wondering how they would complete their studies.

With campuses turned into blazing battlegrounds, courses cancelled and anti-China sentiment growing more virulent, students from mainland China are getting out of Hong Kong with little idea if they will ever go back.

"It's really just not safe any more and I don't see it getting any better," said one 20-something year-old student leaning on a suitcase outside a restaurant in Shenzhen, which abuts Hong Kong.

Fears intensified this week because of a widely circulated video of a mainland student being beaten by protesters at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Anger boiled over there following after the death of a student who fell from a multi-storey carpark as police used tear gas against protesters.

"The discrimination towards mainlanders is growing worse,"said 22-year-old Frank, a postgraduate student who had just left the university for Shenzhen.

"They're so prejudiced towards us mainlanders, and that's not going to change, so why go back?"