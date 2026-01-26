Chinese tourists leave Japan hotel room in disarray, sparking outrage online

A hotel employee in Japan was reportedly shocked to find the rooms used by two Chinese women left in a state of disarray after they had checked out.

In a now-deleted post on Threads, the employee, who used the handle akki_kiku, shared photos showing the messy aftermath.

The images were posted on Friday (Jan 23) with the caption, "Wouldn't you feel disgusted living in a room like this?", reported Malaysian news outlet Guang Ming Daily.

The images, which have since gone viral on social media, showed tissues, leftover food packaging and bottles scattered across the floor and table.

Another photo showed the bathroom littered with used towels, tissues and toothbrushes.

Following the discovery, the hotel demanded an additional cleaning fee in line with regulations, which the guests initially refused to pay, resulting in an argument, reported 8world.

Several netizens criticised the women for their apparent lack of etiquette.

"I wouldn't throw toilet paper or paper towels around like that in my own home. A hotel or bed and breakfast is a place to live — how could anyone not throw rubbish directly into the bin? Could you live in an environment like this?" one user wrote.

Another commented: "If I went into a public toilet and saw this, I wouldn't use it and would walk straight out immediately."

"Similar incidents have occurred all over Japan. All of them are Chinese tourists. There is a reason why Chinese tourists are increasingly being refused in Japan," another user added.

The post reportedly garnered over 20 million views before it was removed.

