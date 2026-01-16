Woman from China robbed in Thailand, found blindfolded and bound with duct tape in crashed car

A 35-year-old Chinese woman was found blindfolded and bound with duct tape in the backseat of a crashed car in Thailand after being robbed.

Local police were alerted to the incident in Nong Prue, Bang Phli District in the central Thai province of Samut Prakan at around 1am on Monday (Jan 12), reported Bangkok Post.

The victim, identified as Yang Wang, was found in a Mercedes-Benz with her eyes blindfolded and body bound with duct tape.

She told police that a man from China named Gong Gaopeng, 30, promised to show her a house for sale via WeChat. On the evening of Jan 11, she drove to pick Gong up in Pattaya and, after being showed the house, she decided to buy it.

As she was driving out, Gong, who was seated in the back, allegedly pressed a pair of scissors toward her waist and told her to drive to the back of the housing estate, where he bound her with duct tape.

Yang told police that Gong then took her phone and forced her to give him the password, before he transferred 31,469 THB (S$1,290) from her WeChat account to his own.

A bystander later approached the car and, while attempting to flee, Gong crashed the vehicle into a fence before running away.

Police investigations are ongoing.

