Man drives SUV into Chulalongkorn University pool after quarrel with mum over condo rent

A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital on Thursday (June 18) morning after he drove a sports utility vehicle (SUV) into a pool at Thailand's Chulalongkorn University, following a dispute with his mother over rental for a condominium unit.

Thai police from Pathumwan police station were reportedly alerted to the case at about 5.45pm. The man, who was alone at the time of the incident, was rescued and taken to Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital.

According to media outlets in Thailand, police said preliminary investigations revealed that the man had quarrelled with his mother after she did not agree to pay 27,000 baht (S$1,000) for his condominium rental.

The man became stressed and frustrated and drove the SUV into the campus, where security personnel attempted to stop him.

However, the man accelerated and drove through a green barrier before the car plunged into the pool, reported The Bangkok Post.

Police investigations into the circumstances of the incident, including the man's state of man, are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com