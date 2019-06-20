'Circumcision season': Philippine rite puts boys under pressure

The Philippines has one of the highest rates of male circumcision in the world.

A row of boys lying on newsprint-covered tables howl in pain and grit their teeth as part of "circumcision season" in the Philippines, when thousands of youngsters suffer through the procedure en masse.

The removal of foreskins is a centuries-old rite of passage to adulthood in the country, which has one of the highest rates of male circumcision in the world.

Yet even as circumcision comes under increasing scrutiny around the world, with critics branding it "child abuse", it is rarely questioned in the Philippines and boys face tremendous pressure undergo the procedure.

Every year, thousands of pre-teens from poor families go through the operation for free at government or community-sponsored clinics.

"I was shouting the whole time because it hurt so bad," Vladimir Vincent Arbon told AFP after his 20-minute ordeal.

"My mum told me that I need to get circumcised so I would grow taller and become a real man," the 11-year-old added, expressing the pressure many youths face.

He was among 1,500 boys who underwent the procedure in one city near Manila, but the scenes are similar in clinics nationwide.

Photo: AFP

"To get circumcised is probably the essence of being a man... for boys, circumcision is necessary to be called a man," Joana Nobleza told AFP after her 11-year-old son Carlos underwent the operation.

The boys, some with their parents, arrive before dawn typically in the months of April and May for an anxious wait in long lines -- and then a sharp jolt of pain.

Many get local anaesthetics but for some the sensation is still intense. They are also provided with antibiotics to protect against any infections.

Around 90 per cent of males are circumcised for non-religious reasons in the Philippines, according to World Health Organisation data.

'BASICALLY CHILD ABUSE'

In towns across the country, government and health workers convert classrooms, health centres or sports complexes into makeshift operating rooms where boys as young as nine take a number and wait their turn.

The pressure even manifests itself in the Tagalog language word for "uncircumcised", which is a slur similar to coward.

"The term 'supot' implies that one is different and a coward... for lacking the courage to experience the pain and anxiety," Professor Romeo Lee of De La Salle University said in his research about the tradition.

The roots of circumcision in the Philippines can be traced back to the arrival of Islam in 1450, according to anthropologist Nestor Castro.