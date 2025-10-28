Citing Biblical story, Taiwan president says Israel is a model for island's defence

TAIPEI - Israel is a model for Taiwan to learn from in strengthening its defences, President Lai Ching-te said in remarks released on Tuesday (Oct 28), citing the Biblical story of David versus Goliath on the need to stand up to authoritarianism.

Taiwan has been a strong backer of Israel since the 2023 Hamas-led attack on that country which triggered the war in Gaza, though Israel, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Taipei.

Attending a Monday night dinner in Taiwan of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Lai, who has also been courting conservative US media in an effort to win support from the White House, said that Jewish people have suffered constant persecution over their history.

"The Taiwanese people often look to the example of the Jewish people when facing challenges to our international standing and threats to our sovereignty from China. The people of Taiwan have never become discouraged," he said, in comments his office released on Tuesday.

'Valuable model for Taiwan'

Appeasement has never been the way to stop authoritarian governments, and the concept of peace through strength is a maxim that Israeli, US and Taiwanese societies have had for years, Lai added.

"Israel's determination and capacity to defend its territory provides a valuable model for Taiwan. I have always believed that Taiwan needs to channel the spirit of David against Goliath in standing up to authoritarian coercion."

Taiwan has a de facto embassy in Tel Aviv, while Israel has a similar representative office in Taipei. There is no similar arrangement between Taiwan and the Palestinians, with whom China has a close relationship. China recognised a Palestinian state in 1988.

Lai earlier this month announced a new multi-layered air defence system called "T-Dome" to defend itself against a possible future attack by Beijing, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory.

Lai told the dinner that T-Dome had been inspired by Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system, as well as US President Donald Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defence shield.

"I believe that trilateral Taiwan-US-Israel co-operation can help achieve regional peace, stability, and prosperity," he said.

Lai and his government reject Beijing's territorial claims. Foreign minister Lin Chia-lung said on Tuesday he was not worried that US President Donald Trump, who is touring Asia, would "abandon" the island.

