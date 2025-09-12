'Claims of surrender are false': Taiwan updates security handbook wary of China threat

TAIPEI — Taiwan will issue new security guidelines next week in an updated civil defence handbook that, for the first time, will instruct citizens on what to do if they see enemy soldiers and clarifies that any claims of Taiwan's surrender should be considered false.

The handbook represents democratic Taiwan's latest effort to prepare its population for potential emergencies in the face of escalating military pressure from China, which views the island as its own territory.

The bright red-orange handbook, designed for people of all ages, features cartoon characters representing Taiwan's population on the cover and across its 29 pages, and tells Taiwanese to "protect each other and safeguard our beloved home". Reuters reviewed a copy before publication.

"Whether it be natural disasters, epidemics, extreme weather, or the threat of Chinese invasion, the challenges we face have never ceased," the handbook says, offering guidance on how to find bomb shelters via smartphone apps and tips for preparing emergency kits for family members, including pets.

Lin Fei-fan, Deputy Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council who oversaw the updated handbook, said Taipei has taken inspiration from survival guides planned by fellow democracies including the Czech Republic and France.

"China's ambitions for authoritarian expansion are being felt by countries around the world," Lin said, adding Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also lent new urgency.

"The global situation — whether in Europe or the Indo-Pacific region — is not a distant concern. It is right at our doorstep."

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a request for comment. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control and has blamed Taiwan President Lai Ching-te for raising tensions, saying he is a "separatist".

Lai rejects Beijing's territorial claims and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Military scenarios

The handbook, the first edition of which was published in 2022, gives a list of scenarios Taiwan might face, from sabotage of undersea cables and cyber attacks and inspections of Taiwanese vessels by an "enemy nation" as a prelude to conflict, to an all-out invasion.

The handbook highlights the danger of ongoing misinformation campaigns against Taiwan, saying "hostile foreign forces" may exploit misinformation to divide and weaken Taiwan's resolve with the help of deepfake videos and local collaborators.

"In the event of a military invasion of Taiwan, any claim that the government has surrendered or that the nation has been defeated is false," it says.

At a time of war when a suspected enemy presence is detected, people are advised to promptly leave the area or take cover in a safe location away from windows, and refrain from taking photos or videos and uploading them, it adds.

"That could compromise military movements, which is detrimental to our defensive operations," said Shen Wei-chih, director at the Taiwan military's All-out Defence Mobilisation Agency.

The handbook also pointed to potential security risks from China-made tech devices such as cameras and applications, including China's DeepSeek AI and social media platforms WeChat and TikTok.

"In times of crisis, these devices could be exploited by the enemy," it added.

None of the Chinese-owned companies responded to requests for comment.

The handbook also offers tips on how to talk to children about an emergency.

"Many parents actually don't know how to discuss a potential crisis with their children," said Lin.

"The goal isn't to make everyone feel afraid. Rather, all the information is intended to help people develop better coping strategies when a real crisis occurs."

[[nid:722501]]