Climbers must be trained to tackle Everest, government panel says after deaths

KATHMANDU - Nepal must make training and experience in high altitude climbing mandatory for all climbers on Mount Everest and other high peaks, a government panel said on Wednesday (Aug 14), following the deadliest climbing season in four years.

Eleven climbers were killed or went missing on the 8,850m-high mountain in May – nine on the Nepali side and two on the Tibetan side.

The Nepali panel – made up of government officials, climbing experts and agencies representing the climbing community – was set up after climbers and guides criticised officials after the deaths for allowing anyone who paid US$11,000 (S$15,000) for a permit to climb Everest.

Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest, and mountain climbing is a key source of employment and income for the cash-strapped nation.

But the numbers attempting the climb in May led to crowding in the so-called death zone, where there are very low oxygen levels. That put lives at risk, as oxygen cylinders ran out while up to 100 people waited in the queue.

Nepal issued 381 permits for Everest for this year’s climbing season, which tends to culminate in May, when the daylight and weather are the most forgiving.