Cold snap kills 50 in Bangladesh

A Bangladeshi child warms himself around a bonfire on a cold day in Dhaka on Dec 19, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

DHAKA - At least 50 people have died in Bangladesh as cold weather continued to sweep across the country, health officials said.

The country's lowest temperature this year was recorded at 4.5 deg C early on Sunday (Dec 29) in Tetulia, a border town in Bangladesh's north, the weather office said.

Hospitals have been crowded with people suffering from cold-related illnesses, such as influenza, dehydration and pneumonia, said Ms Ayesha Akhter, a senior official of the government's health directorate.

Those on low incomes, particularly labourers, are the worst-affected by the cold weather because they lack appropriate clothing, while many others, especially children and the elderly, are prone to diseases such as pneumonia, Ms Akhter said.

The weather office said the cold snap, accompanied by chilly winds and dense fog, was likely to continue for a few more days.

Thick fog forced the authorities to divert several flights and delay others, aviation officials said.

