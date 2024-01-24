Company dinner too stressful for staff, so this Taiwan boss gives them ang baos instead

A boss in Taiwan recently decided to do away with his company's annual dinner at the behest of his staff, giving each employee a red packet instead.

Lu Shaonan (transliteration), also known as Brother Nan, is the founder of Fufa Shoes and an e-commerce livestream host.

In a Facebook post on Jan 16, Lu shared that his employees felt awkward and stressed when interacting with the company's clients and business partners during company dinners.

The lucky draw event was also unappealing to the staff, who were doubtful of their chances at winning the grand prize, he jested.

Hence, Lu decided to give his staff ang baos that each contained $10,000 NTD (S$430), saying: "I think it's good to slowly transform the company into a place that everyone enjoys."

Monthly staff dinners will still continue, he added.

Lu also clarified in the comments section that all of his staff chose to receive the cash rather than attending the annual company dinner.

Everyone - no matter their length of employment - also received the same amount in their red packets.

Netizens also praised Lu for his generosity and said they were envious of his employees.

"Is the company hiring?" quipped several netizens.

"You're willing to listen to the opinions of your employees, what an admirable boss," said another. "More bosses should learn from you."

