Construction worker in India dies after soil collapses on him

A 32-year-old construction worker in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India died after a pile of soil collapsed on him at a worksite on Saturday (April 25).

CCTV footage of the incident posted on X showed the deceased, identified as Mahendra, standing deep in a pit when the mound of soil caved and fell on him.

Coworkers can be seen frantically digging through the soil with their bare hands in a bid to rescue him.

Aligarh District Magistrate Avinash Kumar told The Indian Express that the Aligarh Municipal Corporation had engaged a private contractor to repair an underground leaking water pipe at the time of the incident.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Prakash Meena reportedly said: "At the site, all safety standards were being followed, and barricading, warning signs and safety equipment were also installed.

"Despite this, during the joining of the pipeline, a part of the road suddenly collapsed, due to which the worker was seriously injured. He was taken to hospital, where he died during treatment."

The deceased's relatives were reportedly offered 500,000 INR (S$6,700) in compensation.

Besides the ex gratia announced by the government, Avinash said the contractor also offered compensation to the deceased's family.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly ordered a committee to be set up to probe the incident.

भयानक वीडियो है ⚠️



यूपी के अलीगढ़ में पाइप लाइन का काम चल रहा था. एक मजदूर गड्ढे में उतरा.



तभी मिट्टी का बड़ा हिस्सा मजदूर पर गिर गया, मजदूर की मौत हो गई. pic.twitter.com/1yRMwyDWt1 — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) April 25, 2026

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esther.lam@asiaone.com