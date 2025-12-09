Cops in India dump corpse in front of shop to avoid work, CCTV clip goes viral

Police in Meerut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have come under public criticism after a CCTV video of two officers dumping a dead body outside a shop went viral.

In a video uploaded on X on Saturday (Dec 6), two men are seen stopping outside the shop on a motorcycle while another two arrive soon after on an e-rickshaw with the body.

Two of the men then proceed to carry the body and place it outside the shop, before getting back on their vehicles and leaving the scene.

The police said that CCTV cameras installed at the Shastri Nagar L-Block crossing caught two police officers arriving on a motorcycle around 1.50am on Dec 5, reported Indian news media NDTV.

Local shopkeepers were shocked to find an unidentified young man's body lying on their doorstep in the morning.

Meerut police senior superintendent Vipin Tada said a preliminary probe identified the two police personnel as constable Rajesh and home guard Rohtas, who brought and placed the body in the L-Block area using an e-rickshaw, reported Times of India.

He added that constable Rajesh, home guard Rohtas, and sub-inspector Jitendra, in charge of the L-Block outpost, were suspended with immediate effect.

The investigation has been handed over to superintendent Ayush Vikram Singh, reported NDTV.

Meerut: The UP police found a dead body. It was unidentified. The police then placed the body in an e-rickshaw and dumped it in another police station area. SSP Dr Vipin Tada suspended three cops. That's all that happened. pic.twitter.com/fQTzKFStQy — Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) December 5, 2025

The unidentified body was allegedly discovered by the police in the Nauchandi jurisdiction on the night of Dec 4, reported Times of India.

In order to allegedly avoid post-mortem procedures, they shifted the body to another police jurisdiction and dumped the body outside a stationery shop in Meerut's Lohiyanagar area.

The shop owner, Ronit Bainsla, told Times of India: "I saw the body right at the shutter of my stationery shop (in the) early morning. Other shopkeepers also assembled in the morning and we informed the police.

"Curious about what could've happened, some of them looked into the CCTV footage and it was revealed that men in police uniforms had dumped the body there."

