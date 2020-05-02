Coronavirus: Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific asks 27,000 staff to take unpaid leave

Cathay Pacific had said it plans to cut about 30 per cent of capacity over the next two months, including about 90 per cent of flights to mainland China.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific is asking its 27,000 employees to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave, CEO Augustus Tang said on Wednesday (Feb 5), as the airline faces a crisis in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

"I am hoping all of you will participate, from our frontline employees to our senior leaders, and to share in our current challenges," Mr Tang said in a video message posted online.

The request lays bare desperate times at Cathay, which was hammered last year by months of political chaos and protests in Hong Kong and has now been hurt further by the fallout from the virus outbreak.

The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday, which would normally be one of the busiest times for regional airlines.

Instead dozens of international carriers have reduced or suspended flights to China in a bid to halt the pathogen’s spread and as passenger numbers fall off a cliff.

In his video message to employees, Tang warned Cathay was experiencing “one of the most difficult Chinese New Year holidays we have ever had” because of the virus. “And we don’t know how long it will last,” he added.

“With such an uncertain outlook, preserving our cash is now the key to protecting our business.” He announced a series of measures to tackle the crisis, including asking staff to voluntarily take unpaid leave.

“I realise this is difficult to hear. And we may need to take further steps ahead. But by supporting the special leave scheme, you will be helping at our time of need,” he told staff.

He also asked suppliers to reduce their prices and said the airline would make short-term adjustments to its capacity, including an already announced move to reduce flights to the Chinese mainland by 90 per cent.

The carrier plans to cut about 30 per cent of capacity over the next two months, Reuters reported. 

It has already been hard hit by months of anti-government protests in the city that have put a significant dent in its revenue as people avoid the Asian financial hub.

As of Wednesday, the coronavirus, which is thought to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed almost 500 lives and infected more than 24,500 people worldwide.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
Hong Kong Wuhan virus Airlines Cathay Pacific

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Andy Lau forfeits $1.7 million after cancelling Hong Kong concerts: Reports
Wuhan virus costs Andy Lau $1.7 million: Reports
To keep people indoors, copies of an erotic video game are being given out for free in China
To keep people indoors, copies of an erotic video game are being given out for free in China
Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel&#039;s Shang-Chi movie filming
Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel's Shang-Chi movie filming
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

SERVICES