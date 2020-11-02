Coronavirus: Hong Kong to evacuate residential building after suspected environmental transmission

People wearing protective face masks shop at a fresh food market in Hong Kong on Feb 9, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

HONG KONG - Hong Kong is evacuating people from a residential building in the New Territories district of Tsing Yi, where two people confirmed with coronavirus live though on different floors, authorities said early on Tuesday (Feb 11).

The director of the Centre for Health Protection, Dr Wong Ka Hing, said the government was investigating the suspected environmental transmission of two cases in the building.

Hong Kong has confirmed 42 cases of coronavirus, which has killed more than 900 people, all but two in mainland China.

Dr Wong said it was unclear how many residents were in the building but those who showed symptoms would be put in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

