Coronavirus: Indonesia will not repatriate infected citizen from Singapore before recovery

Indonesia will not repatriate its citizen in Singapore confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus and who is currently under isolation treatment at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The Indonesian national is a 44-year-old domestic helper who has no recent travel history to mainland China, where the coronavirus first originated and has since spread rapidly.

Her Singaporean employer has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Foreign Ministry acting spokesperson Teuku "Faiz" Faizasyah told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday that the government would not repatriate the citizen.

"She will be treated until she recovers at a hospital there," he said.

The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore had left contact numbers that the patient could reach should she need any support, as she was currently under isolation, he added.

Faiz said that the ministry had received no information as to whether the citizen had been in contact with other migrant workers prior to her admission to the hospital.

The Straits Times reported that the Indonesian national had reported symptoms on Sunday and had not left her home since then. She was then admitted to the SGH on Monday.

Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore I Gede Ngurah Swajaya told the Post on Wednesday that the embassy would stay in contact with the SGH.

"We have confirmed that her condition is stable and she is under doctors' surveillance in the isolation room. We continuously inform our citizens about prevention steps as also suggested by the Singaporean government to its people," he said.