Coronavirus: Indonesia will not repatriate infected citizen from Singapore before recovery

A medical worker wearing protective gear waits to take the temperature of people in an entrance of Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong on Tuesday. - Hong Kong on Tuesday become the second place outside of the Chinese mainland to report the death of a patient being treated for a new coronavirus that has so far claimed more than 490 lives.
PHOTO: AFP
Ardila Syakriah
Fadli
AFP

Indonesia will not repatriate its citizen in Singapore confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus and who is currently under isolation treatment at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The Indonesian national is a 44-year-old domestic helper who has no recent travel history to mainland China, where the coronavirus first originated and has since spread rapidly.

Her Singaporean employer has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Foreign Ministry acting spokesperson Teuku "Faiz" Faizasyah told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday that the government would not repatriate the citizen.

"She will be treated until she recovers at a hospital there," he said.

The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore had left contact numbers that the patient could reach should she need any support, as she was currently under isolation, he added.

Faiz said that the ministry had received no information as to whether the citizen had been in contact with other migrant workers prior to her admission to the hospital.

The Straits Times reported that the Indonesian national had reported symptoms on Sunday and had not left her home since then. She was then admitted to the SGH on Monday.

Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore I Gede Ngurah Swajaya told the Post on Wednesday that the embassy would stay in contact with the SGH.

"We have confirmed that her condition is stable and she is under doctors' surveillance in the isolation room. We continuously inform our citizens about prevention steps as also suggested by the Singaporean government to its people," he said.

The embassy said in a statement that it had received a verbal notice from Singapore's Health Ministry about the Indonesian citizen and that it could not reveal her identity because of the Personal Data Protection Act.

The Health Ministry's communicable disease prevention and control director, Wiendra Waworuntu, said on Wednesday that the case was an apparent human-to-human transmission, and as a result, Indonesia would tighten up monitoring efforts on people coming from Singapore at Indonesia's entrance points.

Indonesia has still recorded no confirmed cases of coronavirus so far.

The death toll in mainland China stood at 491 on Wednesday. Hong Kong and the Philippines have also reported one death each from the coronavirus, which has spread to more than 20 countries and infected tens of thousands people globally, Johns Hopkins CSSE reported.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
INDONESIA Wuhan virus

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Andy Lau forfeits $1.7 million after cancelling Hong Kong concerts: Reports
Wuhan virus costs Andy Lau $1.7 million: Reports
To keep people indoors, copies of an erotic video game are being given out for free in China
To keep people indoors, copies of an erotic video game are being given out for free in China
Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel&#039;s Shang-Chi movie filming
Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel's Shang-Chi movie filming
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

SERVICES