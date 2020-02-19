Coronavirus: Mission impossible for disabled Hong Kongers hunting face masks

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's disabled residents and their carers say they feel increasingly trapped in their apartments and abandoned by the authorities as the coronavirus-struck city is engulfed with panic-buying and face mask shortages.

For the last fortnight, queues have sprung up across the densely packed business hub as Hong Kongers jostle for the latest delivery of face masks, toilet rolls and cleaning products.

It is a free-for-all that Mr Steven Yan dreads. Diagnosed with muscular atrophy 14 years ago, Mr Yan uses a wheelchair to get around.

He has tried to find face masks near his apartment but has only succeeded once in the last month, queuing for six hours to get his hands on five free masks.

"It exhausted me," Mr Yan told AFP.

"I dared not move, fearing that I might lose my spot."

With just 40 masks at home to share among him, his wife and teenage son, Mr Yan has started cutting back on going out in public, including to his regular medical check-ups.

Public hospitals have stopped supplying masks to visiting patients to save vital equipment for staff in a city where more than 60 people have been diagnosed with the coronavrius.

"I have to wear a mask in hospital but we can't afford that now," Mr Yan said, lamenting that prices for face masks have soared in recent weeks as the government has resisted implementing price controls or rationing.

ENTRENCHED INEQUALITY

Despite being one of the richest cities in the world, Hong Kong has a profound wealth gap and a limited safety net for society's most vulnerable.

Of the some 600,000 disabled people in the city, a third live below the poverty line according to government data. Some 200,000 people also act as carers.

Ms Lam Chun, 64, looks after her 19-year-old nephew full time.

He has Prader-Willi syndrome - a genetic disorder that makes the person feel constantly hungry and often leads to diabetes and obesity.