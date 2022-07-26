'Crime against humanity': Malaysia condemns Myanmar executions

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia condemns the Myanmar junta's execution of four activists and sees the action as a crime against humanity, its foreign minister said on Tuesday (July 26).

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah also told a news conference that Myanmar should not be allowed to send political representatives to any international ministerial level meetings, and that the junta was making a mockery of Asean's five-point peace plan.

