'Crime against humanity': Malaysia condemns Myanmar executions

Reuters
Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a news conference after Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Oct 28, 2021.
PHOTO: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia condemns the Myanmar junta's execution of four activists and sees the action as a crime against humanity, its foreign minister said on Tuesday (July 26).

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah also told a news conference that Myanmar should not be allowed to send political representatives to any international ministerial level meetings, and that the junta was making a mockery of Asean's five-point peace plan.

