Crocodiles hunt in flooded Indian city

Crocodiles have been spotted hunting in the flooded streets of Vadodara

Crocodiles hunted dogs in the flooded streets of the Indian city of Vadodara after it was battered by nearly 50 centimetres (20 inches) of rain in 24 hours leaving five people dead, police said Friday.

Waist-high water remained Friday in the Gujarat state city where the main railway station and most roads were closed by the freak deluge.

About 5,000 people were evacuated from their homes as water from the overflowing crocodile-infested Vishwamitri River spread through the city of 1.2 million people.

A video of one crocodile emerging from the flood to attack a dog went viral on social media. The reptile was caught by animal rights activists.

Police said other two other incidents involving crocodiles in populated areas were reported.

Many bridges over the river were closed, cutting off whole districts of the city.