Cruise ship captain in May's deadly Danube crash re-arrested

A photo taken on June 11, 2019, shows the wreckage of the sightseeing boat that was involved in a May collision at the scene of the accident at Budapest's Margit Bridge.
PHOTO: Associated Press
Associated Press

BUDAPEST - The cruise ship captain involved in a May collision with a sightseeing boat on the Danube River in which 28 people were killed has been rearrested over concerns he may try to flee before his trial, Hungarian prosecutors said Monday (Dec 16).

The 64-year-old captain of the Viking Sigyn, identified only as Yuriy C., was charged last month by Budapest prosecutors with negligent endangerment of water traffic leading to a fatal mass catastrophe, and 35 counts of failing to give assistance.

Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence.

Just seven of the 33 South Korean tourists aboard the Hableany (Mermaid) sightseeing boat survived the nighttime collision, which also killed the boat's two-man Hungarian crew.

The collision happened at Budapest's Margit Bridge, near the country's Parliament building.

The remains of a female South Korean tourist have yet to be recovered.

Monday's decision by the Pest Central District Court can be appealed.

The captain had been released from detention after the investigation of the crash ended in October, but had to wear an electronic tracking device and wasn't allowed to leave his designated residence without permission.

The Hableany was raised out of the Danube by a huge floating crane on June 11.

Some of the victims' bodies were recovered weeks after the crash more than 100km downstream.

More about
Accidents Hungary Accidents - Maritime

TRENDING

Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Look who&#039;s back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Look who's back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures &amp; pedicures from $8
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures & pedicures from $8

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok

SERVICES