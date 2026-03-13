D8 summit in Indonesia delayed due to Middle East war, Indonesian foreign ministry says

JAKARTA — A summit of eight major Muslim developing countries, including Iran, that was to be held in Jakarta next month has been delayed due to the war in the Middle East, an official with Indonesia's foreign ministry said on Friday (March 13).

The D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, which groups Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey, was established in 1997 to improve co-operation between the countries stretching from Southeast Asia to Africa.

A revised date for the conference has not been discussed, senior foreign ministry official Tri Tharyat told journalists.

It was originally set to be held from April 13 to 15.

The US and ​Israel began attacks on Iran on February 28. ​Iran ⁠has responded with strikes on Israel and Gulf countries with US bases.

Egypt hosted the previous D-8 summit in 2024.

