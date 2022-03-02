Daily roundup: 19-year-old charged with rape of younger sister — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 19-year-old charged with rape of younger sister

His sibling was between the ages of eight and 11 when he allegedly committed the sex offences... » READ MORE

2. ​​Lucky climbers see snowfall on Mount Kinabalu for first time in 29 years

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Ivnurjonns

It lasted for about two to three minutes... » READ MORE

3. Clarke Quay New Year's Eve gathering: 6 more men charged with breaching Covid-19 rules

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The New Year's Eve gathering is believed to have involved hundreds in a countdown party... » READ MORE

4. Erectile dysfunction scare in his 20s a light-bulb moment for Singaporean man

PHOTO: Noah

He was also surprised by just how complex male sexual arousal was... » READ MORE

