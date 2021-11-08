Daily roundup: 2 Indian families fight over magnate's $1.4 billion fortune — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2 Indian families fight over magnate's $1.4 billion fortune — Saudi Arabia doesn't know who to give it to

A US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) fortune left behind by a 19th-century Muslim shipping magnate who built a guest house for pilgrims... » READ MORE

2. 4 possible locations of future prime BTO flats under the Prime Location Public Housing model

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

So the first project to be launched under the PLH model will be at Rochor. With that in mind, where are the areas we're likely to see these projects?... » READ MORE

3. In 'toxic workplaces', the rot starts at the top

PHOTO: Pixabay

Early in my career, I crossed paths with a manager who was a little too eager to prove himself. He was an anxious sort of man... » READ MORE

4. Haidilao to close or suspend 300 restaurants this year

PHOTO: Facebook/Haidilao Singapore

Some restaurants will be temporarily closed for no more than two years, and resume operation "in appropriate times"... » READ MORE

