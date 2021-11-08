Daily roundup: 2 Indian families fight over magnate's $1.4 billion fortune — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 2 Indian families fight over magnate's $1.4 billion fortune — Saudi Arabia doesn't know who to give it to
A US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) fortune left behind by a 19th-century Muslim shipping magnate who built a guest house for pilgrims... » READ MORE
2. 4 possible locations of future prime BTO flats under the Prime Location Public Housing model
So the first project to be launched under the PLH model will be at Rochor. With that in mind, where are the areas we're likely to see these projects?... » READ MORE
3. In 'toxic workplaces', the rot starts at the top
Early in my career, I crossed paths with a manager who was a little too eager to prove himself. He was an anxious sort of man... » READ MORE
4. Haidilao to close or suspend 300 restaurants this year
Some restaurants will be temporarily closed for no more than two years, and resume operation "in appropriate times"... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com