Daily roundup: 2 pregnant women in Hong Kong who received BioNTech vaccine suffer miscarriages, but no link to jab confirmed as yet — and other top stories today

1. 2 pregnant women in Hong Kong who received BioNTech vaccine suffer miscarriages, but no link to jab confirmed as yet

In a statement released on Wednesday (April 14) evening, the Department of Health revealed it had received the first reports of miscarriages following... » READ MORE

2. New Covid-19 cluster in Singapore after man from Papua New Guinea linked to 3 other cases

The sole Covid-19 case reported in the community on Wednesday (April 14) has been linked to three other cases in the country. PHOTO: The Straits Times

The patient, a 44-year-old Papua New Guinea national, arrived in Singapore from Australia on March 25 on a... » READ MORE

3. Dasmond Koh admits he deliberately 'humiliates' his artistes in front of others and his reason makes sense

Local actor Zong Zijie (left) and Dasmond Koh

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWatch

Apart from common industry practices such as not allowing talents to date and to dye their hair certain colours, Dasmond also bans them from... » READ MORE

4. How do satay and pale ale go together? I try this and other random pairings of hawker food and craft beer at Chinatown

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

From a refreshing lager to wash down something greasy, like a plate of char kway teow or Yangzhou fried rice, to pairing a meaty dish like satay with a hazy pale ale, and even a creamy stout with... » READ MORE

