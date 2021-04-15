Daily roundup: 2 pregnant women in Hong Kong who received BioNTech vaccine suffer miscarriages, but no link to jab confirmed as yet — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 2 pregnant women in Hong Kong who received BioNTech vaccine suffer miscarriages, but no link to jab confirmed as yet
In a statement released on Wednesday (April 14) evening, the Department of Health revealed it had received the first reports of miscarriages following... » READ MORE
2. New Covid-19 cluster in Singapore after man from Papua New Guinea linked to 3 other cases
The patient, a 44-year-old Papua New Guinea national, arrived in Singapore from Australia on March 25 on a... » READ MORE
3. Dasmond Koh admits he deliberately 'humiliates' his artistes in front of others and his reason makes sense
Apart from common industry practices such as not allowing talents to date and to dye their hair certain colours, Dasmond also bans them from... » READ MORE
4. How do satay and pale ale go together? I try this and other random pairings of hawker food and craft beer at Chinatown
From a refreshing lager to wash down something greasy, like a plate of char kway teow or Yangzhou fried rice, to pairing a meaty dish like satay with a hazy pale ale, and even a creamy stout with... » READ MORE
