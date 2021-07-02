Daily roundup: All 12 Ho Kee Pau outlets closed after pest infestation found at supplier's food preparation areas — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ho Kee Pau: All 12 outlets closed after pest infestation found at supplier's food preparation areas

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday found cockroaches and rodent droppings in the food preparation and assembly areas... » READ MORE

2. 28-year-old mum of 2 spills the beans on what life is like with a sugar daddy

Divorced and a single mum, Lynn became a sugar baby and met her supportive sugar daddy. Read on to know more about her unconventional life story. PHOTO: Lynn

The former accountant who lost her job during the pandemic has had it tough to make ends meet... » READ MORE

3. 'I don't know where to go': NTU international students surprised and confused by prospect of hall eviction from July 15

PHOTO: The Straits Times

International students from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) faced the prospect of eviction and a mad rush to find alternative — and pricier — accommodation... » READ MORE

4. Tray return ambassador job ad offering $2,500 salary gets flak on Reddit

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/National Environment Agency (NEA) and MyCareersFuture Singapore

Why is it so high? That's the question being asked in a Reddit thread on the salary of a tray return ambassador... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com