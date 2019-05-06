Daily roundup: Aloysius Pang's death due to lapses of all three servicemen in Howitzer cabin - and other top stories today

Aloysius Pang's death on Jan 23 was the fourth reported since September 2017, following four preceding years of zero fatalities related to training and operations in the Singapore Armed Forces.

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Aloysius Pang's death due to lapses of all three servicemen in Howitzer cabin: COI

The regular technician also did not ensure the gun barrel was locked before starting the maintenance work... » READ MORE

2. HDB BTO launch May 2019: Kallang/Whampoa, Woodlands & Tengah BTO review

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

You might have missed the update that HDB is about to launch 3 new BTOs in May 2019... » READ MORE

3. Chinese mum's $200,000 appeal for sick son starts tongues wagging online

A Chinese family’s crowdfunding appeal upset some people online.Photo: Weibo

After an initial operation, her son was recovering in intensive care but the cost of this treatment had put the family in financial difficulty... » READ MORE

4. Will Hong Kong actress Sharla Cheung be making a comeback?​​​​​​​

Photo: Weibo/Sharla Cheung

Will we be seeing Sharla Cheung on our screens again?... » READ MORE